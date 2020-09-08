Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0001

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Rapids has a market cap of $805,738.49 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00218169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01662805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00176218 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

