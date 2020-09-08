Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $537,809.72 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Hotbit, Ethfinex and DEx.top. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $537,809.72 and $110,506.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.49 or 0.05058514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052250 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinrail, DEx.top, ABCC, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

