RDM (TSE:RC) Stock Price Up ∞

RDM Corp (TSE:RC) shares were up ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.44. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,935 shares.

RDM Company Profile (TSE:RC)

RDM Corp is a Canada-based provider of specialized software and hardware products for electronic payment processing. It offers remote check deposit solutions and Web-based image management and transaction processing services for financial institutions, retailers, payment processors and government agencies, as well as print quality control and image quality systems for customers.

