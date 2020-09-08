Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

