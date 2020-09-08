Revain Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $125.66 million and approximately $793,851.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, BitForex and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00219992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.01663806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177005 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, HitBTC, Kuna, Cryptopia, Kucoin, YoBit, C-CEX and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

