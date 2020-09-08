RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $287.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.44 million. RingCentral reported sales of $233.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total transaction of $384,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,488 shares of company stock worth $34,844,824 over the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $96,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $635,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $19,647,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral stock traded down $13.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,268. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

