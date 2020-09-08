Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN) Trading Up 4%

Rio Novo Gold Inc (TSE:RN)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 34,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 92,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

About Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN)

Rio Novo Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops gold mineral resource properties in Brazil and Colombia. It holds interests in the Almas Gold Project located in the Tocantins State, Brazil; the Matupá Gold Project located in the Mato Grosso State, Brazil; and the Tolda Fria Gold Project located in the Caldas State, Colombia.

