Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.65 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $24.65 million and $281,037.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 130.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

