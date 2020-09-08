Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,114.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027381 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000784 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 158,812,613 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.