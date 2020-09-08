Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) traded up ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.33. 282,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 307,588 shares.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of Roxgold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$462,510.00. Also, Director John Lewis Knowles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,200.

About Roxgold (CVE:ROG)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

