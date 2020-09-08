Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 43% Lower Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $884,001.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.01536100 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.