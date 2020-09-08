SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) Stock Price Up 0%

SBT Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SBTB) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

About SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB)

SBT Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products.

