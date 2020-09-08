Scholium Group (LON:SCHO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.43). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,194% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Scholium Group (LON:SCHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.86) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

