SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 19.8% This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $20,434.50 and approximately $19.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

