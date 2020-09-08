Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $786,782.65 and $1,087.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00440434 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009782 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars.

