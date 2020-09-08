SECHE ENVIRONME/ADR (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Trading 4.3% Higher

SECHE ENVIRONME/ADR (OTCMKTS:SECVY)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

SECHE ENVIRONME/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and public authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

