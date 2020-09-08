Semafo (TSE:SMF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 940,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,830,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$6.00 price target on Semafo and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

