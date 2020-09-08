Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Cap of $407,026.36 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $407,026.36 and $1,552.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

