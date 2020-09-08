Serum (SRM) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Serum has a market capitalization of $121.13 million and approximately $545.05 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00023433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00121509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00218606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.01654403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176468 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

