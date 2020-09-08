Sessia Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $609,096.06 and approximately $1.40 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.05050501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,922,959 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

