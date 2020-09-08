Sessia Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a market cap of $609,096.06 and $1.40 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.05050501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,922,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

