Shivom Hits Market Cap of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.05053179 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

