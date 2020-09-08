SingularDTV One Day Trading Volume Tops $268,979.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $268,979.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.05051065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052329 BTC.

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

