SmartCash (SMART) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,874.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $177,874.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,367.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.03389859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.02202400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00470471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00798725 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00596033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049419 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012927 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

