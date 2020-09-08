Snovian.Space Price Reaches $0.0030 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $414.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.47 or 0.05042476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052358 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,100,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,830,191 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

