SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. SparksPay has a market cap of $15,385.11 and $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000733 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,632,233 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,282 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

