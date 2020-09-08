Sterling Resources (CVE:SLG) Trading ∞ Higher

Sterling Resources Ltd. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price traded up ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 45,662 shares.

Sterling Resources Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Sterling Resources Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.