Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.10 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. Storj has a total market cap of $97.17 million and $20.10 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00122086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00218043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.01665142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177199 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,839,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, IDAX, Binance, ABCC, Poloniex, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, Liquid and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.