Storm (STORM) Tops One Day Volume of $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Storm token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00219992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.01663806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177005 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, Coinrail, Bancor Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, WazirX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

