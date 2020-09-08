Streamity (STM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171,309.48

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Streamity has traded 74.5% lower against the US dollar. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $171,309.48 and approximately $1,736.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamity token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.47 or 0.05042476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Streamity Profile

STM is a token. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,982,649 tokens. Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Streamity

Streamity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

