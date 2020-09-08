Substratum Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, Tidex and OKEx. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $998,859.47 and $918.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00121714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00221803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01666255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00177179 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kucoin, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

