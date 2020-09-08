Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.03389859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,149,035 coins and its circulating supply is 289,502,083 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

