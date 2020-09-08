sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.11 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $1.48 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00009922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00120681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00216190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.01647580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00174603 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

