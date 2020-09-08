Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Hits $3.96 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Swerve has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $4.60 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00032722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00122086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00218043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.01665142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177199 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 1,314,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,171,435 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

