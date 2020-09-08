Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade and YoBit. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $46.18 million and approximately $745,700.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00470427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004259 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 595,034,517 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

