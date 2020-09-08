Tap Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Tap has a market capitalization of $102.58 million and $642,847.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tap has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.05044409 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

