Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading Up 8.3%

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 140,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 231,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

