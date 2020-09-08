Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading Up 8.3%

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 140,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 231,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

