Terra (LUNA) Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. Terra has a total market capitalization of $126.71 million and $7.78 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00122086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00218043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.01665142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177199 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,307,922 coins and its circulating supply is 385,656,906 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

