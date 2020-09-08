The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON TMG remained flat at $GBX 61.50 ($0.80) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,469 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

