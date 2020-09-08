Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE TMG remained flat at $C$0.08 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Thermal Energy International has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.15.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.