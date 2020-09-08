THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.77 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $363.87 million and $40.77 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbit, Hotbit, Upbit, Bithumb, DDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

