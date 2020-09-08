Thingschain Hits Market Cap of $47,953.21 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $47,953.21 and approximately $3,320.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048130 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,363.83 or 1.00146435 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00196884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

