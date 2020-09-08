TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of TIO Networks Corp (CVE:TNC) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33. Approximately 21,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 192,787 shares.

About TIO Networks (CVE:TNC)

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

