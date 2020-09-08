TOP 1-Day Volume Tops $235,817.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. TOP has a market cap of $8.19 million and $235,817.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00221351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01664875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00177019 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

