Traceability Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $690,050.23 and approximately $42.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00073635 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00323136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001376 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044359 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000418 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

