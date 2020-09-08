TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

THS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 387,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,010. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,908,000 after acquiring an additional 283,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $10,928,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

