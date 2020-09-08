Tripio Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $594,916.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.05050501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

