Tripio (TRIO) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $594,916.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.05050501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052425 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

