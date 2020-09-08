TrueUSD Achieves Market Cap of $398.66 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $398.66 million and approximately $81.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Koinex, Kuna and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01661672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176553 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 397,256,068 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Bitso, Upbit, IDEX, HBUS, WazirX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Koinex, Cryptopia and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

