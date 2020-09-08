TrueUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81.85 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Binance, CoinTiger and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $398.66 million and $81.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01661672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176553 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 397,256,068 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, Zebpay, HBUS, Upbit, Kuna, CoinTiger, Binance, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, IDEX, WazirX, Koinex and Bitso. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.